First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 62,977 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 72.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

