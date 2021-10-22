First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

NYSE FAM opened at $10.14 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

