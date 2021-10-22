First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 29th

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.49 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

