First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE FMY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

