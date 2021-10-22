First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

