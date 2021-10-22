First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years.
Shares of FCT stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.84.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
