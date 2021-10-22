First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FTSL opened at $47.87 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95.

