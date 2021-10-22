First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

