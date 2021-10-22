First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

