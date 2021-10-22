FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstCash to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstCash stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of FirstCash worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

