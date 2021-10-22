Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $160.42 on Monday. Five9 has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Five9 by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,390,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

