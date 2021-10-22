Flagshp Cmty Re Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$12.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

