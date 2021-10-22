Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flight Centre Travel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

