Fmr LLC Acquires 837,031 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) by 997.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 837,031 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $50,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

