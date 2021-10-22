Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 2,312,450 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,312,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,655,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $23.80 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

