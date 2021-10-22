Fmr LLC Has $53.90 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,819,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704,327 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.72% of Genworth Financial worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 646,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 123,168 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 649,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 746,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 613,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 390,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.47 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

