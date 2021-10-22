Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.72

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.72 and last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

