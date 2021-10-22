Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 159,706 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of FL opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

