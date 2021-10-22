Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:F traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. 60,566,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,501,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $35,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

