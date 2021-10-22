FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the highest is $189.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $178.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $752.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. 371,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $52.39.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.