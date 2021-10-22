Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.70

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 89 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

