FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

FOXA opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. FOX has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

