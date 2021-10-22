Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.31.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 720.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after buying an additional 323,849 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,227,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.