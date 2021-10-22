Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$201.00 target price on the stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$202.22.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$176.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$177.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$179.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.27. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5734167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.