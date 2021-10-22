Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

PTEN stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.