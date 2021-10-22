Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $220.25 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

