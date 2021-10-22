Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

CyrusOne stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

