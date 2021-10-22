Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 5,821 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNMR opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DNMR shares. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $452,100 over the last quarter.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

