Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 149,148 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,148 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 644.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.50.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.