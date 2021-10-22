Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

NASDAQ FB traded down $17.56 on Friday, reaching $324.32. The company had a trading volume of 872,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,171,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

