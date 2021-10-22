Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.37. The stock had a trading volume of 525,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,007,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $230.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.22.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

