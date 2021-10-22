Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Masco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340,800 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,356,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Masco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.91. 14,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

