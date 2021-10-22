Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,635 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of -325.43 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

