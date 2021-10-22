Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,140. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a current ratio of 19.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.