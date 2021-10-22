Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $32,080.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ULCC opened at $16.21 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $37,481,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $33,688,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $11,565,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

