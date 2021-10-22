Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

KRBN stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

