Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of DHT worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

