Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $409,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $522,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $574,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $128,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

