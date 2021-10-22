Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,928,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

