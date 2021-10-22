Frontier Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

