Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,304 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

