Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Research Coverage Started at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.21.

FUTU stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Futu has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $92,549,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Futu by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $131,990,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

