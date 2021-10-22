FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.38. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNI. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

CNI opened at $132.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

