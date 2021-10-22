FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

