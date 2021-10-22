FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$158.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.65.

TSE CNR opened at C$164.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$164.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.12.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

