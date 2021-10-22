Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNSL opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $805.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

