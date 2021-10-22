Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Superior Industries International worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 170,677 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.82. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.60 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

