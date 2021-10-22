Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 150,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 499,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 250,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.14 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

