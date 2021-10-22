Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth $221,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMK stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

