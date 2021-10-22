Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

