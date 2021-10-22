Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.07 and a beta of 1.52.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.